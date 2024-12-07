Fast, not furious: 10-year-old stuns the karting world

Karting is a traditionally male-dominated sport, and Atiqa’s success has led to her becoming a role model for aspiring young racers, especially girls. “The obstacles of being a female racer are many. Racing is a gender-neutral sport. Boys and girls drive on the same grid. So, there is some bullying as well on the track. But Atiqa is tough and ready to face whatever comes her way,” he adds.

Atiqa, who is a student of Jumeira Public School in Dubai, says her teachers at school are very supportive of her love for karting. Having travelled across Spain, Germany, Italy, India, France, and the UK to participate in championships, she is challenging stereotypes and paving the way for future generations of women.

With immense support from her father Asif, Atiqa dreams of becoming a Formula 1 racing champion someday. Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri are some of her inspirations from the world of Formula 1. Apart from Karting and Formula 1, Atiqa is deeply interested in the world of other motorsports.

She says, “My father is my biggest inspiration. He was into racing, and that is what caught my interest. I practice every day and he is my mentor. He also helps me do my physical training. I usually enjoy running more than strength training, but it has to be a mix of both, is what my father tells me. We enjoy working out together a lot. ”

Atiqa’s mother, Shazia Mir, accompanies her on her travels. Thrilled to see her child being celebrated, Shazia says, “Atiqa is a brave girl who is always fighting her way up. I take care of her health and also manage her social media. My husband and I make this support system for Atiqa so she is always performing at her best. I’m always nervous before the race starts.”

What does she have to say to her peers? “Believe in yourself and do not let anyone tell you otherwise,” says Atiqa.