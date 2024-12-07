Fast, not furious: 10-year-old stuns the karting world

Atiqa Mir has two loves—fast cars and biryani. While she tries to keep her love for the latter somewhat in control, she can’t stop talking about her passion for motorsports. A riot on the racing track, this 10-year-old, originally from Kashmir, became the first woman to win the Karting Rotax Challenge International Trophy race this year. Winning a championship is not new news for Atiqa. She is the highest-ranked female driver globally under the 10-year-old category across any FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) or CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting) championship in the world.
Atiqa started racing at the age of six after her parents moved from Mumbai to Dubai. Her father, Asif Mir, is a former racing champion and was India’s first National Karting Champion in the year 2000. He has had a fruitful career in motorsports. His achievements include competing in the Formula Asia and the Barber Dodge Pro Series in the USA, establishing him as a prominent figure in the racing world.
Asif says, “When I look back, I feel Atiqa was born to be a racer. As a kid, she would only ask for cars, especially Lightning McQueen, who was her hero. Never did I think that this five-year-old daughter of mine would one day be a tough fighter on the world stage. The signs came when she tried driving these small electric karts inside a mall in Dubai and got completely hooked by the time she turned six. Then she started pushing me to take her karting, which I reluctantly did and was pleasantly surprised with her speed. One thing led to another, and the journey started. Atiqa’s natural speed was shocking. Her dedication to fitness at six and her will to perform surprised everyone around her.”
Karting is a traditionally male-dominated sport, and Atiqa’s success has led to her becoming a role model for aspiring young racers, especially girls. “The obstacles of being a female racer are many. Racing is a gender-neutral sport. Boys and girls drive on the same grid. So, there is some bullying as well on the track. But Atiqa is tough and ready to face whatever comes her way,” he adds.
Atiqa, who is a student of Jumeira Public School in Dubai, says her teachers at school are very supportive of her love for karting. Having travelled across Spain, Germany, Italy, India, France, and the UK to participate in championships, she is challenging stereotypes and paving the way for future generations of women.
With immense support from her father Asif, Atiqa dreams of becoming a Formula 1 racing champion someday. Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri are some of her inspirations from the world of Formula 1. Apart from Karting and Formula 1, Atiqa is deeply interested in the world of other motorsports.
She says, “My father is my biggest inspiration. He was into racing, and that is what caught my interest. I practice every day and he is my mentor. He also helps me do my physical training. I usually enjoy running more than strength training, but it has to be a mix of both, is what my father tells me. We enjoy working out together a lot. ”
Atiqa’s mother, Shazia Mir, accompanies her on her travels. Thrilled to see her child being celebrated, Shazia says, “Atiqa is a brave girl who is always fighting her way up. I take care of her health and also manage her social media. My husband and I make this support system for Atiqa so she is always performing at her best. I’m always nervous before the race starts.”
What does she have to say to her peers? “Believe in yourself and do not let anyone tell you otherwise,” says Atiqa.