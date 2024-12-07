Free swimming classes in Kerala keeping hope afloat

Arifa VK was 67 years old when she accompanied her grandchildren to a swimming club in Aluva, Kerala. Inspired by what she saw, Arifa expressed her desire to join the students. In 16 days, she learned enough to graduate from her class with honours. She made news when she swam across the Periyar river, hijab in place, in 2021. The next year, at the age of 70, she crossed the river again, this time with her hands tied.

Arifa’s teacher, Saji Valassery, is known across India for teaching the ABCs of swimming. The 60-year-old, who established Valasseril River Swimming Club in 2010, has trained thousands, even people with disabilities, to swim in the Periyar, completely free of cost.

“In 2009, the Thekkady boat tragedy happened. A double decker boat carrying 78 tourists capsized, and 45 people died. That’s when I decided to teach people swimming free of cost,” says Valassery, who runs a furniture shop.

In India, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2022, 38,503 individuals lost their lives to drowning. In Kerala, according to the State Crime Records Bureau’s response to an RTI, drowning claimed 10,451 lives between 2016 and 2021 with 8,169 lives lost in accidents. In April 2024, Ernakulam district alone reported 27 deaths.

However, drowning is not considered a public health crisis in India. “Across the world, drowning has, until recently, been a largely overlooked public health issue. Despite having a death toll equivalent to two-thirds that of malnutrition and over half that of malaria, drowning deaths have been recorded and understood as accidents and not as a systemic concern,” says Lopa Ghosh, senior communications advisor at Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI).

“India took a significant step towards prioritising drowning prevention in 2023, when the Ministry of Health released a ‘Strategic Framework for Drowning Prevention’ which emphasises multi-sectoral collaboration and national and state level action plans,” says Ghosh.