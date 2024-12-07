Polished performance: Dancing Bharatanatyam to Polish folk tunes

Dance, at its most powerful, serves as a bridge between cultures. Bharatanatyam dancer Apeksha Niranjan is one such traverser of boundaries. She has innovatively blended Bharatanatyam with the lilting melodies of Polish folk music; her piece Polska Spotyka Indie (When Poland Meets India) combines Bharatanatyam’s ancient rhythms with Polish folk melodies to reveal a poignant chapter of history—the enduring bond between India and Poland, nurtured by empathy.

Art is the fine art of telling stories. Niranjan’s stories echo history as a narrative of violation and redemption. Poland is invaded by Hitler’s Nazis in October 1939. Many Poles, mostly fled for safer shores. One of them was her grandmother, Wanda Niwicka, whose family was expelled from their village by the Red Army. Born in a culturally cosmopolitan household—her grandmother ended up marrying a Maharashtrian from Kolhapur—Niranjan feels her diverse heritage enriches her as an artist.

“Initially, I began choreographing margams to Marathi abhangas, but over time, I ventured into Gregorian chants. That’s when I understood how dance could transcend barriers,” says the Maharashtrian artiste.

Now 40, Niranjan who began learning Kathak when she was just seven, later moved to Bharatanatyam. Classical dancers of today are not as rigid in discipline as their predecessors: Niranjan has explored diverse oeuvres like Bollywood, lavani, western dance, Maharashtrian folk dances and Bharatanatyam. She inherited the dual legacies of her grandmother, and her Indian upbringing which was steeped in classical traditions.