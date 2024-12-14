Abstraction of a lost master rediscovered

Bringing back forgotten masters of Indian art to public view is a mission art experts and galleries have embarked on. One such unsung master is Avinash Chandra whose legacy is now being celebrated through Contours of Identity, a landmark exhibition in Mumbai that pairs him alongside the Goa-born FN Souza—an older contemporary with whom, it turns out, he had a lot in common.

Giles Tillotson, the curator of the show admits that the idea for the exhibition started with Souza’s birth centenary earlier this year. “As an art historian, I am fascinated by how people connect and our job is to uncover those connections to arrive at a broader picture,” says Tillotson, explaining that Avinash Chandra and Souza make for intriguing companions in this context because “they were regarded as the most famous non-white artists working in London in the 1960s”.

As the exhibition reveals, Chandra and Souza were kindred spirits for two significant reasons. First, both were quintessential postcolonial émigrés living in London at a time when Britain was in the whirlpool of cultural revolution in the 1950s and ‘60s. Secondly and more crucially, they shared an audacious approach towards sexuality and erotica in their work. Unlike Souza whose depiction of sexual imagery is often be frank and visceral, Chandra’s whirling and swirling human bodies were fluid and lyrical.

While in London, Chandra developed his own transgressive visual language, drawing inspiration from the sexual symbolisms of Indian Tantric ethos, ideas from European modernism and the free love culture of the swinging Sixties. Chandra’s oeuvre from this period erupts in an unrestrained fantasy of colour, their groovy visuals evoking the hallucinatory effects of psychedelic art. Chandra’s nude figures reminded one of the friezes and sculptures of Khajuraho, while his cityscapes were marked by recurring arches and circles.