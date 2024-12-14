‘I am Truth Wing, I am Bharat Wing’

Why is Tipu relevant now? Should we bother about historic personalities who are long dead and gone?

That is almost like asking whether history is relevant at all as the discipline deals with characters long dead and gone! In the case of people like Tipu Sultan they become relevant because they are made into a political football by the acrimonious politics of our times. Ever since the Congress Government started the Tipu Jayanthi in 2014 to commemorate his birth anniversary, it caused great angst to several communities in Karnataka, whose ancestors had suffered his brutalities. The BJP did its share of ridiculous myth-making as a counter, talking about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda as his killers—all with an eye to target the Vokkaliga vote bank. In all of this, I felt that it was truly a historian’s responsibility to set the record straight, bring the facts on the table and present the unvarnished truth of Tipu Sultan, as he was, with warts and all.

While growing up in Kerala, there was a dichotomy in the narrative we heard about Tipu Sultan. The textbooks, the Doordarshan series and the academic narrative of that time portrayed him as a great hero who fought against the East India Company and a secular icon, while the collective memory talked about a different picture. Which is the truth?

That he was a brave soldier who fought valiantly and had a visceral hatred for the British is without doubt. That it took the British three decades and more to subjugate Mysore speaks volumes of the bravery and resistance that both Haidar Ali and his son Tipu offered. But retro-fitting his image as a freedom fighter for the liberation of India or a secular icon is hyperbolic. About his fanaticism and religious bigotry too there can be little doubt. These are again evidenced from his own letters, his horrifying manifesto where he pledges to annihilate all infidels. Being a highly educated man, he wrote copiously and from his own writings we see a religious zealot. His horrific crimes against the Christians of Mangalore and Canara, the Mandyam Iyengars in Mysore, the Kodavas in Coorg and the Nairsand Thiyyas in Malabar still resonate an inter-generational trauma. These cannot be brushed away as mere collateral damage. After destroying the Mammiyoor temple and the Palayur Christian Church, his armies made way to destroy the famous Guruvayur temple. But having got wind of his nefarious plans, the priests hurriedly moved the idol to a safer location at Ambalapuzha in Travancore, where it was kept in safety till the end of Tipu’s military regime.