Southern terrors

TIPU’S ROCKETS OF DEATH

During the Second Anglo-Mysore War at the Battle of Polilur in 1780, the surrender of Colonel Baillie was accentuated when an entire ammunition tumbril was set on fire by the rocket shots from the Mysore side. This episode, as mentioned earlier, is depicted in a painting on the western wall of the Daria Dowlat Bagh palace in Srirangapatna with the entire British side going ablaze.

Tipu Sultan, having a restless, innovator’s mind, was already fascinated with several European inventions such as barometers and thermometers.

He decided to redesign and redeploy these rockets with greater strength in his army as he realised their devastating power. During the Third Anglo-Mysore War, we saw how Lt Col Knox was attacked by rockets on the night of 6 February 1792 while trying to cross the Kaveri River from the northern side in Srirangapatna. Purnaiya and Kumr-ud-din commanded two rocket units during the Third Anglo-Mysore War. The Sultan’s rocket attacks came in the kushoons or brigades of his army.

The large artillery devices were built on wheeled carts and could fire at varied ranges, shoot multiple payloads and sometimes deploy a dozen rockets at the same time. In the final Anglo-Mysore War, on 5 April 1799, at Sultanpet Tope, Colonel Arthur Wellesley was attacked and forced to flee by the attack of the Mysorean rockets.

THE FRENCH CONNECTION: By 23 January 1791, Tipu had managed to take Permacoil and reach Pondicherry, once again seeking French support in the war. He sought the aid of 6,000 men from the French, offering to pay for their expenses through a letter he had sent to King Louis XVI, with several presents... Wilks mentions that ‘in the midst of his distresses, the King [LouisXVI] was amused with the shabby finery of Tippoo’s miserable presents to himself and the Queen, “trumpery to dress up dolls,” which he desired M Bertrand to give to his little girls.’

Bertrand de Moleville was the Minister of Marine who carried Tipu’s proposals and gifts to the King. Tipu was thus abandoned by the French to defend his kingdom all by himself.

One of the big motivations behind Napoleon Bonaparte’s invasion of Egypt was to create a passage to India. This was evident in an undated letter that Napoleon wrote to Tipu Sultan, which was intercepted by the British: You have already been informed of my arrival on the borders of the Red Sea,with an innumerable and invincible Army, full of the desire of delivering you from the iron yoke of England. I eagerly embrace this opportunity of testifying to you the desire I have of being informed by you, by the way of Muscat and Mocha, as to your political situation. I would even wish you could send some intelligent person to Suez or Cairo, possessing your confidence, with whom I may confer. May the Almighty increase your power and destroy your enemies.