The first couple of dance

Age is a number and that number is 50. It is also 81 and 74. As the lights dim and the audience settle into their seats at Kamani Auditorium, Delhi, an air of anticipation descends on the audience being treated to half a century of moving poise. The Parampara Series 2024 is about to commence, and all eyes are fixed on 81-year-old Raja and wife, the 74-year-old Radha, the path breaking ambassadors of Kuchipudi from the times male dancers were not kosher; even the great Briju Maharaj had his problems.

Raja is dressed in a resplendent golden dhoti. Radha in a radiant yellow sari offset by a pink blouse. Their each movement, deliberate yet fluid, unfolds poetry in motion. Behind, a quartet of dancers in shimmering blue hold frozen pose, awaiting their cues with discipline and reverence. “For the past five to six decades, we’ve travelled extensively, influencing how we approach our craft—global exposure has refined every element of our art,” they say.

Raja Reddy’s lifelong passion for Kuchipudi was kindled in Adilabad, a quiet district in present-day Telangana, where he was captivated by touring troupes performing Kuchipudi Bhagavatam. It was watching actor Vyjayanthimala’s mesmerising dance in the film Nagin that cemented his aspiration to be a dancer. It became a shared mission when his wife, Radha, joined him as an equal partner in the craft.

“When we came to Delhi in 1966, it was with a singular passion—to dance,” they recall, adding, “After completing our choreography training, we were ready to leave the city, but an unexpected opportunity to perform in Delhi changed everything.”