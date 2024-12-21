Delivery of instant gratification

Imagine this. Your son has forgotten his homework at home. You are dropping him to school and there is no time to turn back. You pull out your phone and click on Blinkit. In less than a half hour, printouts are hand delivered to you on location. Effort is superfluous beyond opening a widget.

Your wife tells you she heard the reviews of Gladiator II were super. You go to Zomato to book the tickets. Wait, isn’t Zomato for food orders? Not any more. Feeling lonely, or are too lazy to romance? Book a speed dating evening on BookMyShow. Meanwhile, you’ve heard of the kite flying in a 200-year-old haveli. It’s there on BookMyShow, too. Someone is coming over for dinner and the curtains look shabby—no time for dry-cleaning. Zepto will deliver new curtains of your choice on time at your doorstep. Amazon Fresh will deliver vegetables and groceries of your choice. So will Swiggy. Uber Eats deliver food home, giving Zomato competition.

In the age of instant gratification, where millennials and GenZ are too impatient to wait or don't feel like making the extra effort to go out to buy a pack of smokes or a Coke instead of Netflix and chilling, and GenAlpha wants a pizza (extra cheese please) without putting down the PS5 Pro, life waits at your fingertips. Have cell phone, will not travel. Just order.

Mental health experts say that the syndrome has caused a shift in the overall customer mindset. Deeksha Kalra, a clinical psychologist at Gurugram, Haryana’s Artemis Hospital points at the psychological trade-offs associated with quick commerce. “The process of grocery shopping, for example, once involved planning, adjusting to what was available, and money management. These activities taught us important emotional skills such as patience, resourcefulness and flexibility, which come useful in stress management. Today, instant availability has made us less tolerant of waiting, and less organised in managing our resources and time,” she warns.