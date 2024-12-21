Untangled threads he weaves

The contradiction is stark. A dark, youngish man is deep in concentration while deftly embroidering a piece of cloth; an activity traditionally considered reserved for women. The man in question is a former Kolkata autorickshaw driver Bapi Das. There is nothing feminine about his powerful frame and massive arms. With four exhibitions to his credit in the past six years, the intricate elegance of his embroidered art pieces shines through. Untrained though he is, the 46-year-old uses the needle and fine varicoloured thread with the finesse of an artist wielding a brush and paint.

His works are currently on show at Dtale Archist (II) in Bengaluru, till January 4, 2025. The gallery’s artistic director and founder member and President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Bose Krishnamachari, discovered Das during the 2018 Biennale. Das remembers he had received a call from Anita Dube, who had curated the fourth edition. She had heard of him through the Kolkata art circuit. She asked him to send his work. By March 2018, he received confirmation of his participation. “Das’s work is not like that of any other designer or artist for he tells his own story,” says Krishnamachari.

All eight works exhibited at the Biennale were acquired by Rennie Museum of Vancouver, Canada, through the Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad where he used to show earlier. The art collections of Krishnamachari, impresario Ina Puri and artist Jayasri Burman includes his work. His pieces sell for anything between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, depending on the size. However, he has retained his gardener’s job with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. “This has given me the freedom to work as I wish,” says Das.

In his tiny home in north Kolkata, the main space is occupied by a large bed, beside which is a contraption made of steel rods. Affixed to this is a fluorescent lamp and a wooden embroidery hoop with a magnifying glass that allows the bespectacled Das to finish finer details of his artwork. He gets the threads from white chiffon dupattas, which he gets dyed in the desired shades. “I have lived amid squalor from birth. In this new home, I have a little more space,” he smiles, as he talks about a tiny studio he has recently acquired in the same building.