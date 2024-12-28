Ad you like it

Nothing is original. A rock painting hawking goods. Political messaging boards under Pompeii’s volcanic ash. An engraving for the Liu family needle shop from Song dynasty China, considered the world’s earliest identified printed advertising medium. A board with a drawing of a boot, indicating ‘cobbler’ in Medieval Europe.

Today these visual enticements have been replaced by a plethora of signs, sounds and scenes—social media pitches, Insta reels, political videos, radio jingles, glossy ads for shoes, cheerful potato chips ads, tastefully shot photographs purveying clothes, totes and sport shoes. Yet, vintage will always have cachet because it invokes a yearning for a lost age, and meanings that have migrated to other contexts.

Advertisements are more than just clever visuals or catchy taglines—they are frames of change that reflect the times. Car ads for the stately Ambassador and its nipper version, the Fiat/Premier Padmini feel cutely sentimental and honest now, compared to the macho man driving an SUV splattering mud with an adoring semi-clad female by his side, or an actor in a body suit downing an aerated soft drink and leaping off a cliff. From stately to silly is where we are.

The Raymond Suitings ad displayed owner Vijaypath Singhania posing in impeccable pinstripes while today filmstar brand ambassadors like Abhishek Bachchan hawk Ramraj Cotton and Lyra is Janhvi Kapoor’s sell. There were filmstar models in the ’60s and ’70s, too such as Nanda promoting Lux soap or Kishore Kumar pushing Brylcreem. Dilip Kumar’s face launched a thousand pickle bottles. Sportsmen are huge ad catchers now—Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni make crores as models, unlike the old days when models represented real people.