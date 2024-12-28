Aquaman's treasures: Retired engineer reimagines aquariums

German novelist Herman Hesse mentions in his book Siddhartha that the secret of the river is that there is no such thing as time. There can be several narratives to this extract, like the illusion of time, being in the present and enlightenment. The most interesting interpretation would be the interconnectedness of all beings and experiences in a natural flow—this is the philosophy that is reflected in all of Basil James’ artistic paludarium installations.

James, an ex-NRI from Kuwait, has a piscine passion. Referred to as Fish Uncle, he is more than your friendly neighbourhood aquarium builder. Now in his late 50s, James believes there should be an organic connection with the water, the fish, the plants, and the substrate to form an ecosystem rather than putting together random elements and calling it an aquarium. So he prefers to call what he makes “ecoriums” or biotopes. One such creation is the Tropical Rainforest.

Commissioned by a corporate client, it is a massive trapezoid structure that homes a living replica of the Amazonian wetland. James recreated the tropical microclimate by setting similar temperatures, lighting, humidity, water chemistry and substrates. “There are several devices like pH metre and automated lighting systems that help achieve this,” he says.