Band of likely brothers: Composing catchy performances built upon traditional notes

It’s a spellbinding evening at Kamani Auditorium. Tal Fry Percussion’s six-part show seamlessly merges tradition with innovation, each act a masterclass in sound and movement. From the intricate cycles of Jati Mala to the primal elegance of Dilana, the ensemble explores the depths of Carnatic rhythm. A bold nine-beat interplay follows, leading to two soul-stirring Abhangs, where classical roots meet contemporary edge.

The climax, Shatkanuta, has Bharatanatyam virtuoso Manaswani Ramachandran transform rhythm into visual poetry. For the group, performing at Parampara Festival 2024 is a moment of personal and professional significance. “This festival has been a touchstone for all of us,” says tabla player of the ensemble, Saptak Sharma.

Tal Fry originated in 2019 as a gathering of friends brought together by a shared love of percussion. What began as casual conversations and jam sessions soon evolved into something meaningful. “As freelance musicians and friends from Delhi University, we’ve known each other for over 10 years.

Our bond has always been rooted in friendship, but it wasn’t until the lockdown that we seriously considered starting something together. Plans kept getting delayed due to repeated shutdowns, but at the start of 2024, we finally solidified our decision. This culminated in our debut concert on June 7 this year,” says Manohar Balatchandirane, mridangam artist in the ensemble.

Like many other young musical groups, Tal Fry is deeply inspired by a collective admiration for Carnatic and Hindustani percussion. “Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shri Karigudi Manisha, Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, and Sangeetha Kalanidhi Amar Paramsevaraman have profoundly influenced us,” says Balatchandirane.