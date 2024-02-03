Art of transformation

Why can’t tribal art be accorded the same respect and recognition as contemporary art? This was the thought that plagued Sundeep Bhandari and pushed him to set up the Gondwana Art Project in 2019. The collective, which had its first show in 2020, prides itself in shining the spotlight on tribal art and mentoring artists from central India practicing Gond, Bhil, Warli, Sohrai, Kohbar, Paitkar, Kurumba and Baiga art. On the sidelines of their ongoing show, Modern Tribal: Connecting Traditions, at Bikaner House, Delhi, in conjunction with India Art Fair as a parallel event, Bhandari says, “I am trying to blur the boundaries between contemporary and tribal art. I want these artists to create exclusive works.”

The exhibition largely showcases Gond and Bhil painting, while there are a couple of large canvases of Warli art. While both are manifested in folk stories, religion, festivals and rituals with nature playing an important role; Gond is characterised by the use of bright colours and elaborate patterning, and the distinctiveness of Bhil art lies in its use of dots with multiple symbolic meanings.

“I want to explore how traditional crafts can be transformed through modern compositions and styles. At the same time, I want to celebrate living traditions, illustrating how tribal art adapted and thrived in the contemporary world without losing cultural essence,” says the 60-year-old former oil and gas sector entrepreneur.