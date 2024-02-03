Bad Air Days for India

It takes two to tango, however, and passengers often add to the chaos instead of cooperating to smooth the process. The official adds, “There is increased awareness among customers due to the internet and social media platforms. Every passenger therefore has a disproportionate sense of entitlement in terms of what is owed to them by the airline. They are always on a short fuse and ready to report even a non-incident on social media, in turn igniting a herd mentality among followers who are quick to troll the airline and escalate a situation more than it needs to be.”

Capt. Handa also believes that passengers may inadvertently contribute to chaos during air travel. By becoming impatient and expressing their frustration aggressively towards airline staff, ground crew, or fellow passengers, or by choosing to be disruptive by not following safety instructions, creating disturbances on the plane, or attempting to disembark during delays, they can further delay departure and even seriously compromise the safety of other passengers. “The worst is when passengers vent their frustrations on social media. This can lead to the spread of inaccurate information, defamation and create unnecessary panic or anxiety,” she says.

A Game Plan for the Future

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken cognisance of the travel chaos and put certain measures in place. Referring to the eating on the tarmac incident in particular, he said, “We have acted immediately in the form of a show cause notice and fine on the concerned operators. Further, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for better communication to passengers were also issued. Implementation is being monitored thrice daily. Corrective action is underway as we speak. Rest assured that any laxity in this regard will be met with zero tolerance,” he said, adding, “The DGCA keeps a strict watch on passenger complaints regarding mistreatment and penalises operators if found guilty.”

While the authorities are trying to appease irate customers, perhaps their efforts need to be increased. Certain concrete measures, which are easy to implement, can alleviate the situation significantly. These include putting in place SOPs tailored to winter operations, which should cover everything from runway maintenance schedules to de-icing procedures. Mandating CAT IIIB compliance is another important measure to enhance safety and minimise disruptions. This should have no exemptions for runways, taxiways, or lighting systems. “Ensuring uniform standards across all aspects of airport infrastructure can significantly improve operational resilience,” says Capt. Handa.

Further, terminal space can be optimised to alleviate congestion and enhance passenger comfort by trimming terminal retail areas and allocating more space for seating. This will certainly improve the airport experience during times of delays or disruptions. Real-time delay updates should be shared willingly and regularly by airlines and airports on their websites and mobile apps along with the specific reasons for the delays. This transparency can help passengers take stock of the situation and make informed decisions.

Capt. Handa also emphasises the importance of adequate staffing and training. “Airlines should ensure they have a sufficient number of pilots and cabin crew on standby duty to cover for any potential disruptions caused by flight duty time limitations or adverse weather conditions. Moreover, only CAT IIIB qualified pilots should be scheduled for winter operations in Delhi to ensure they have the necessary training and experience to handle low-visibility conditions effectively.”

Passengers too must learn to play their role responsibly. They must stay patient and calm since delays are often a result of factors beyond the airline’s control. They must also follow instructions and cooperate with airline staff and crew. A responsible use of social media will ensure that misinformation isn’t spread, dismissing important and constructive feedback in the process. It’s also prudent for passengers to plan ahead by arriving at the airport in advance, ensure they have the necessary documents ready, and even consider the purchase of travel insurance for unforeseen circumstances.

Shrey summarises it best when he says, “Air travel is a shared responsibility for everyone involved. Frustration levels can run high on both ends but there needs to be empathy towards the other party. Passengers should be more understanding toward the crew and the crew must maintain transparency, so that passengers never feel like they are being held hostage.”