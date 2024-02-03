Cash me if you can

Australian film producer Colin Bromley—who introduced Cash to the Tamworth Music Festival—had earlier cast him in a documentary, The Indian Cowboy... One in a Billion. It was aired on ABC Television in Australia and Discovery Channel in India in 2004. “I was recording with the finest musicians. The late Larry Muhoberac, the pianist of the legendary Elvis Presley, was playing on my record. For six years, from 2003 to 2008, I was touring coast to coast,” reminisces the singer.

Director Sharma has Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel on his wishlist to portray Cash. The filmmaker, who has earlier worked as a line producer for Bollywood films shot in Australia, such as Dil Chahta Hai, wants “an Indian soul in a Western body” to play Cash. “Dev will be perfect since it is a crossover film. The only challenge is to tell Bobby’s story that travels organically. The story is the star of the film,” says Sharma, who has known Cash for over 20 years.

Highlighting the challenges an actor may face to absorb his character, Cash says, “It will not be easy. The guy has to lip-sync to my songs. It isn’t a typical Bollywood movie, and my style (fingerstyle) of playing the guitar is unique.” Some of Cash’s songs, such as Man Out on the Road and Baby So are You, will be used in the film. “I will also throw in some new songs besides covering songs like Can’t Help Falling in Love,” says Cash.

Sharma, who directed the film UnIndian (2015) featuring Brett Lee and Tannishtha Chatterjee, wants to hire award-winning professionals in the music department. “Bobby’s songs will be there, and for diversity, background score will be composed by top music directors,” he says. Satish, the producer and the director’s brother, feels it is too early to discuss the budget even though the expectations are high. “Once the script is locked, we will look at eligible grants from India. We will be eligible for various benefits from Australia as this film will be one of the first official co-productions after the Indo-Australian co-production treaty came into force in November, last year,” he says.

Who knows, but Cash’s magical story of success could inspire underground Country artistes of India to come out of their shells.