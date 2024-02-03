Touch and go

Watching his bespectacled, grey-haired and erudite professor struggle with the challenges of writing on a diminutive smart board in 2009 in a lecture hall at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, inspired Nishant Rajawat to create an ‘easy-breezy’ touchscreen smart board. Today, it is being used in 1.5 million schools in India. Rajawat is the founder of Bengaluru-based Cybernytx which is on a mission to transform any flat surface into a touchscreen using their EyeRIS technology, called the ‘ChatGPT of education’.

Currently being used in schools across Hyderabad, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, etc, this smart board offers up to 255 simultaneous touch points that convert handwritten words (using a stylus/pen-like gadget) into typed text. It can also pull out the right video or illustration for the students based on their age group, their class/grade, their language proficiency and other factors. The response time is an incredible 8 milliseconds.

Established in 2009 through a research project at the University of Toronto, Cybernetyx created EyeRIS, the first-ever interactive display that works on any flat surface. It can turn surfaces into touchscreens. EyeRIS is gesture-supported so there is zero learning curve for teachers. The user interface of these boards, costing about Rs 25,000, is similar to that of mobile phones.