15th India Art Fair: The eyes have it

"Do You Get What You Want or What You Need.” The neon-lit letters glowed on a two-way mirror in a work by artist Jeppe Hein, exhibited at this year’s India Art Fair. In the context of the annual art event, what one wants and needs is pretty much the same: art that evokes, provokes and draws you in.

One of the perennial joys of walking aimlessly through the makeshift corridors at the fair is having stellar artworks pop out from different booths. This year, the participation went up to 108 exhibitors from 85 in the previous edition. There were exalted visitors too, like Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is

a regular at art fairs. “The attitude of big buyers to collecting art seems to have changed,” says a prominent gallerist, adding, “At previous fairs, they would simply point at virtually everything and buy. This time, they are more prudent.” But, art hasn’t lost its lustre, going by the sale and size. The fair was sold out on the penultimate day. Besides, the optics was not just the visual insides. The place itself looked like

a work of art. Attention was the mot juste of the fair: artist Tito Stanley breathed life into his self portrait as he walked around wearing golden schmutter and sneakers, like the one in his painting.

The downside, however, was galleries showing familiar works by established artists, leaving little chance for newcomers. Even if moments evoking fresh awe were few, the works that made the visit worthwhile were those that challenged perceptions, through both the medium and the message.