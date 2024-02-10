Credit card debt: Swipe, spend, regret

Shubhashis Gangopadhyay, founding dean of Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) and founder and research director of IDF, shares a similar view. Gangopadhyay acknowledges the personal hardships caused by debt but points out a broader macroeconomic issue: the disparity between high consumer spending and low investment levels in India. He highlights a need to delve into why investment rates are low, particularly among younger generations, to understand their financial priorities and behaviours.

Jagdish, a 26-year-old, who works as a steward at a Napean Sea Road residence, for example, ran up a bill of over a lakh on a credit card and borrowed an additional two lakhs from his employers to pay for his wedding last year, simply because he had his heart set on top-tier wedding photography. And he doesn’t lose sleep thinking about how he’s going to pay this back either, he says.

“I’ll borrow the money from someone,” Jagdish says, when asked if he worries about the compounding interest on that loan. He pulls up a video on his phone to demonstrate what he considers to be a great investment, a wedding that his loved ones are still talking about: Shot at his village in Teonthar, Madhya Pradesh, the wedding video he proudly shows us includes professionally shot drone footage.

Like him, RH, a 29-year-old media planner from Kandivili, ran up a massive bill on his credit card to pay for his wedding. “That was five years ago,” he recalls, “I felt a little extravagance on our special day won’t hurt.” But reality struck hard and fast. Just weeks after the wedding, his father suffered a stroke and once again, credit cards were used to pay for medical bills.

“As we juggled between hospital visits and work, our financial burden grew, unnoticed in the shadow of our worry for my father.” Then, as if testing the newlyweds’ resolve further, leakages in their apartment caused extensive damage and necessitated costly repairs.

The pandemic's backwash two years ago continues to echo into 2024. Despite these challenges, RH and his wife Trishla, who both had steady incomes and were expecting bonuses and increments, remained optimistic. But the COVID-19 pandemic struck a severe blow. Trishla faced a pay cut, and RH lost his job, leaving them with mounting credit card bills.

This crisis prompted a drastic lifestyle change for the couple. “Holiday plans were put on the backburner, we stopped dining out and ordering takeaways almost completely. We learned to find joy in small things like a game of carrom and old Bollywood movies,” says RH. Although they managed to pay more than the minimum on their cards and avoided aggressive collection calls, the pressure was intense.

“As the markets began to recover, we took a call to sell off our investments and pay off the credit card debt we had accumulated. Even though there are days when I wish I had held on to some of those stocks, I also remember what a burden was lifted on that day. It was like being released from a chokehold,” says Trishla.

RH's situation, though challenging, aligns with Gangopadhyay's perspective that debt fluctuation is often linked to employment status and is not necessarily indicative of a systemic economic issue. “The fluctuation in a person's debt is often tied to their employment status. An increase in debt might occur during a job loss, but it's usually addressed once stable employment is resumed.

Therefore, the total debt amount shouldn't be the only thing you look at,” he says. Gangopadhyay suggests that a more insightful analysis would involve examining the annual default rates and the entry of new borrowers into the market. This, he feels, would help us to understand whether the observed trends indicate a significant problem or are just a normal part of a dynamic financial landscape.

Gangopadhyay does however identify the rise in credit card debt and defaults as symptoms of a larger issue: the lack of financial literacy. He stresses the need for education in household finance, an area often overlooked in current economic and finance programmes. “While many programmes cover broad economic topics, few focus on essential personal finance skills.

There is a lack of financial literacy in both rural and urban areas, and there’s also a significant gender divide,” Gangopadhyay says. Clearly, as these accounts have shown, there is an urgent need for educational and policy reforms to protect the financial well-being of Indian households in a rapidly changing economic environment.