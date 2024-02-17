Ground trip

Multi-art destination Arthshila stands tall in the heart of Delhi’s industrial area of Okhla. The newly opened centre, part of the Takshila Education Society, is one of five across the country that aim to encourage critical thinking through performances, conferences, and exhibitions on architecture, cinema, design, literature, performing and visual arts. Last month, the Indian Ceramic Triennale (ICT) opened its second edition at Arthshila Delhi. ICT is a platform that is committed to clay as a material to explore the diverse and experimental contemporary expressions.

A broad-based theme, ‘Common Ground’, explores the idea both literally and metaphorically. Ground as the place we stand and walk on is deeply loaded with privileges, histories and experiences. And ground also denotes earth or clay, the very medium that is at the core of all the projects. This edition continues to engage in the multiple realities and various possibilities with clay. The triennale will feature 34 projects by over 60 Indian and international artists from 12 countries.

Vineet Kacker, co-curator of ICT, says, “Common Ground is not just about negotiations of privilege. It can also be forged between different mediums and disciplines, between the handmade and the technological, between ancient traditions and modern expressions. Some of my favourite projects look at areas between the material and the ephemeral, between being and non-being.” For instance, Efrat Eyal’s in-situ installation in earthenware clay has partly missing grid of ceramic fragments. Pasted on a wall, the seemingly two-dimensional work appears three-dimensional when seen from the side, penetrating into viewers’ space. Titled Attendance Check, it suggests unclear boundaries, moves between form and formlessness, brokenness and wholeness. The artist expresses the ability to grow with little mass, while shifting the focal point from the prominent to the peripheral.