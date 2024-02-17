Play it again, Sarin

SonoKinesis is a phrase I coined referring to the music, art and technology-based performance I have developed over the past six years. It involves the transformation of everyday objects and surfaces into dynamic, playable musical instruments,” says artist Akshai Sarin, who earlier this month, technologically changed one of the world’s largest passenger cruise ships, Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Spectrum of the Seas, into a playable music installation.

Sounds surreal? Sarin makes it real. “I have always found sound easier to relate to and communicate with versus words. I feel words are contextual and biased, based on the communicator and the receiver’s race, religion, geography, neighbourhood, frame of mind and even mood. Sound is the original language and vibration of the universe. It has no ‘colour’,” says the Bengaluru-based Sarin.

His journey has been driven by curiosity, a human-centric intersection of technology and creativity. “My mission is to get people to experience life outside the box, and make them smile and wonder for a moment,” says the certified meditation teacher and healer. Sarin’s prowess in Sonokinesis helps in centralising his energies.