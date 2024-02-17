Small is beautiful for artist Shibu Natesan

What do Frans Hals, Francisco Goya, Édouard Manet and John Singer Sargent have in common? Covering the period from the 17th to the 20th century, these four artists are the central theme of Kerala artist Shibu Natesan’s recent exhibition. The show is named after a painting which comprises four books dedicated to them—Four Favourites and Other Works. “They have influenced me immensely. For example, Dutch artist Frans Hals used to paint very fast, probably finishing one work in one sitting alone. That is how I paint too. I also feel similarities are there between my style and that of Goya, Manet or Sargent. I look up to these four and also try to take a leaf out of their books and accordingly practice my art,” says the 58-year-old artist.

The works, mostly still life, differ from Natesan’s earlier paintings. The artist acknowledges as much. “The subject matter is the same, what is different is how I have interpreted it. Earlier I would use photographic sources.

But I felt the paint quality was lacking in my work. I wanted to communicate with the painting itself. So I moved to painting from real objects. This happened during the lockdown,

when I spent months in my Wales home. I was surrounded by immovable objects and I decided to paint them. Another departure from my earlier works is that I reduced the scale of the canvas. My earlier paintings were almost always large pieces. While in this exhibition I have focused more on smaller works. With this series it was easier too, as the subject matter was simple. I was just depicting a three-dimensional piece in 2D,” he says.