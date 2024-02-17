The new worker: Workers in the new age

Abhinav and Nayanika may look like a generation recovering from post-pandemic anxieties, living in an uncertain world where workplaces are still oscillating between hybrid, remote and ‘no work-from-home’ policies. When entrepreneur and TikToker Marisa Jo Mayes popularised the term ‘Bare Minimum Mondays’ earlier last year, what she meant was to do the bare minimum amount of work at the start of the week to avoid burnout for the rest of the week. Something which many could now be using for the way they approach their careers. “Burnout is real. I felt it in just four years of IPR practice,” says Abhinav.

To begin with, 2023 was a year of historic workplace transitions. When Infosys founder Narayan Murthy urged the young generation to put in a 70-hour work week to succeed and climb up the ladder, he would have gauged the way the wind is blowing, and made the remark. The world of work is changing fast with no absolutes driving it anymore. And, never before has the work world shifted with this alacrity as now where both employee and the employer are redefining conventional norms.

Workforce futurists called 2023 the year of ‘quiet ambition’ where traditional ideals of job success were replaced with individual wellbeing and fulfilment, whether within careers or more personal matters. Even though much of business began trickling back to normal by the middle of 2022, concepts like moonlighting, slash careers, quiet quitting and the great resignation dominated workplaces.

In 2024, experts predict to see further development in many of the trends that have reshaped our working lives in the last three years.

So what is the future of work? To many, it’s a competitive talent landscape with an exhausted workforce, where corporate honchos normalise both 70-hour and three-day work weeks in the same breath. It’s also a place where mass layoffs no longer make headlines, and cost-cutting has become the norm. It’s also readying itself for the rise and rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

So is it the death of the office as we knew it?

“By and large, yes,” says Ram Nidumolu, Clinical Professor of Organisational Behaviour at the Indian School of Business (ISB). Nidumolu has written extensively about ‘beingfulness at work’ and even expanded this model of leadership with an Indian perspective as part of the curriculum at ISB. “Career and climbing the ladder as a way of life that governed professional work will largely be a thing of the past. Following your passions, finding meaning at work, creating and reinventing your purpose, collaborating a lot more with others, following the examples of others in social media, etc. will become bigger drivers,” he explains.