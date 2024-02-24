A glass act: Seema Gujral unveils architectural splendor in New Delhi flagship store

Inside the sophisticated environs lies a showcase of some of her most cherished pieces from recent collections. One example is the cream and gold net sari with paisley pattern embroidery in mirror work, crystal and sequin. It comes with an embroidered strappy blouse and an (optional) veil. The nude net sharara set with a dupatta is a gorgeous piece in the finest three-dimensional embroidery, and pearl drops at the hem. The white gold floral lehenga with bright gold floral applique motifs on an-off white net base, paired with a strappy blouse and a scalloped jaal embroidered dupatta, is one of her trendsetting pieces.

Offsetting the largely understated colour palatte is the attractive neon pink sequin lehenga. A similar one in yellow and tonal sequins, beads and crystal embroidery, stands out instantly. “The new store is an invitation to participate in the celebration of tradition, innovation and the artistry of Indian fashion. Each corner whispers tales of everything my brand has stood for in the last 25 years. Every fabric, motif and embellishment is telling of the passion that has been my life,” says Gujral, who continues to be relevant even over two and a half decades of business. The key is the delicate balance of professional strategies and personal strengths. But, more above all, it is the willingness to adapt to changing times with an openness that requires both flexibility and humility.