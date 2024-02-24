An elaborate discipline

A series of other compositions later, the atmosphere is enlivened with a qawwali set in Raga Bhairavi. The first half of the verse is in Persian, while the second in Awadhi. This melange of cultures keeps viewers engaged, with many clapping loudly to the vibrant taal. The conductor has a surprise in store. From the qawwali, the choir effortlessly changes gears and dives into Hau Saiba—a Konkani folk song from Goa, reminiscent of the Ge Ge Ge Sahiba from the popular 1973 film Bobby.

Complementing the spectacular musical showcase, is an Odissi presentation by Vidushi Madhavi Mudgal, one of India’s senior-most Odissi exponents, teacher and choreographer. Beginning with ‘Ranga Stuti’ which has verses from Abhinaya Darpan, a compendium on the grammar of Indian dance, the nine members of the ensemble, seek blessings for a fulfilling journey with the audience.

The high point is the use of lamps—a prop that elevates the act instantly. It is almost rhythmic, how the girls move in a circle, finally coming together in a cluster. The next piece, ‘Kha Champu’, is inspired from a poem written by the 18th-century Oriya poet Kavi Surya Baladeva Ratha, excerpted from his work, Kishore Chandranan Champu. The show comes to a close with ‘Sphuran’, a transcreation of musical impulse and motifs into dance movement and form.

“Each piece has its own challenges and possibilities. It’s how the progression of the presentation should be, that is an important consideration.

I also enjoy using space as a tool. It’s about how to enliven it; it’s not just about moving the hands or the body. It is all about how the totality of the possibility of space can be presented—that’s my challenge,” says Madhavi, adding, “Our performance is all about vistaar, which means elaboration and extending the boundaries.” The audience will certainly agree.