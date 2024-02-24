Art of the daily

Subodh Gupta often quotes from some of his favourite poets when he talks about his art practice. Pointing to his mixed media work of a cobbler’s shoeshine kit on show at the newly-opened Nature Morte in Mumbai, he says he is reminded of two lines by the Hindi poet Dhoomil (Sudama Pandey): Sach kahoon sahab, na koi chota hai, na bada hai, mere saamne har aadmi do jodi joota jo marramat ke liye khada hai—loosely translated to ‘To tell you the truth, there’s no-one big or small.

In front of me, every person is a pair of shoes waiting to get their footwear repaired’. “I read these lines when I was in Class 10 or 11, when I was not even an artist, but they stayed with me. I try to look at the unconventional,” he says. As viewers take in the work, he asks them to look closely and let their imagination soar. Soon, somewhere, within that cobbler’s shoeshine toolkit, a face emerges… hair, eyes, nose. “It looks a bit like an African mask. So here I am, thinking of this mask, the struggle of the cobbler’s life and Dhoomil’s poem—all of them come together to create this work of art,” he shares.

The artwork is part of the exhibition titled A Small Village, Around the Corner, Up in a Mountain, where the contemporary artist has put together some of his works created in the last few years including paintings, sculptures and wall reliefs. The artist who received his BFA in Painting from the College of Art in Patna (1983-1988), is known for transforming icons of everyday life into intricate artworks-cum-commentary reflecting on the transformation of the economic and cultural Indian landscape.

The 60-year-old artist, who was born and brought up in Bihar, is very much a product of his upbringing and influences. From thali plates to milk pails and tiffin boxes, everyday stainless steel kitchen utensils and found objects have been incorporated in his monumental sculptural works. Imbued with different meanings, these works have been showcased in exhibitions across the world. His mid-career survey, curated by Germano Celant, was held at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi in 2012, where his monumental sculpture People Tree is permanently installed on the front lawns, facing India Gate.