Travel as you like it in 2024

The Bold and the Influential

When Thomas Cook was tasked with prepping an itinerary for guests that offered hands-on culinary insights into the local culture and cuisine, they called in the expert. Ranveer Brar, celebrated chef, restaurateur and actor, was the perfect person for the job. He recalls, “I have travelled to Iceland and Munich on specialised trips as a food curator and expert, as well as one which was part of the Royal Caribbean cruises, where I was called on to be the curator for the Indian cuisine and menu onboard the liners. And after docking at Malaysia, I would turn guide for the passengers and we would go street-food hopping together.”

A regular immersive experience is no longer enough. Chef-led gastro trips have become common, so people can experience a region the way the chef does. Group trips designed and hosted by social media influencers are another major trend. However, while some influencers organise these trips themselves spurred on by their many followers requesting tailor-made itineraries to places the influencers have previously visited, others prefer to tie up with established travel companies.

Pavitra Kaur or @theclassyfoodophile recently led a group of 18 people from Paris to Prague with tour operator When in City. The latter specialises in group trips for 18-32-year-olds, and Kaur with her 416K followers on Instagram was the perfect collaborator. “This is now part of their brand-building strategy,” says Kaur. “Even Coca-Cola sent influencers to Tomorrow Land for indirect marketing. Personally, I think it’s great when someone with specialised knowledge leads a trip. I would love to join a trip to London with Karan Johar so he could show us the original estate from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham!”

Travel and lifestyle blogger Karishma Rawat (@karishmarawat) has been on influencer-led trips too, though in her experience travel agencies are usually the driving force behind them. “The trend is positive, ensuring well-organised and safe trips. Smaller groups add a personal touch, making the experiences more memorable,” she says.

SPEC SHEET

● International influencers best known for conducting trips: Alyssa Ramos (@mylifesatravelmovie), Alexandra Baackes (@alexinwanderland) and @wanderwomanretreats, Kesi of @kesitoandfro, Rioba of @justrioba; Kanoa Greene of @KanoaGreene and @KanoaAdventures, Johnny Ward of @OneStep4Ward, Will Hatton of @WillHatton_, and Lesley Murphy of @lesleyannemurphy and @limitlesstravel

● In India, most influencers tie up with travel companies such as When in City

● The best way to book trips with them is through social media or newsletters. For regular travel agents, websites are good.

● Itineraries depend on the number of days and location. Trips are at all price points.

Deep Blue Sea

When the global pandemic hit, the travel experience that was to get the worst name was going on a cruise. Four years later, this same experience is thriving better than ever before. This is certainly evident from Virtuosos 2023 yacht bookings, which were up by 79 per cent over 2019, especially in the yacht-forward destinations of Croatia, Greece, San Tropez, and the Caribbean. According to Daniel D’Souza, president and country head of holidays, SOTC Travel, cruises continue to be a popular choice, as they offer a unique blend of luxury, entertainment, and the opportunity to explore multiple destinations in just one trip.

Content creator Ruchika Lohiya (@_chikka) was invited to cruises with the groups Costa and Cordelia in India and Star Cruises in Singapore, in a bid by these companies to spread the word. “Though it depends on your budget, sea travel is a truly unique experience,” she says. However, travel bloggers Sandy & Vyjay and founders of Voyager Sandy N Vyjay, feel that cruise tourism is still very nascent in India. They say, “When we think about cruises, it is generally the international ones that come to mind. We have recently been on a luxury cruise in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, and would recommend this experience.”

It’s interesting to note that smaller boating experiences are now more popular than large cruises. Away&Co specialises in smaller, more intimate cruises curated for fewer people with a high level of luxury. Their most popular luxury cruise destinations include Alaskan cruises covering the beautiful natural scenery, glaciers, and wildlife of Alaska’s picturesque landscapes, river cruises through a number of Europe’s historic rivers while exploring iconic cities and charming towns along the way, and expedition cruises to remote and unique destinations like the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, or the Norwegian Fjords for specialised experiences and nature-focused trips.

SPEC SHEET

● Price points vary as per the destination and duration of the cruise. Larger cruise experiences tend to be more cost-effective than bespoke, smaller ones.

● You can expect stellar service on premium yachts, as well as the opportunity to dock and tour port towns

● Typical itineraries differ depending on the company and the area. Larger cruise lines include areas for sport and entertainment, as well as multiple dining options. Smaller ones have more limited options.

● Top-ranked cruise experiences: Alaskan cruises, river cruises through Europe, remote cruises to unique destinations like the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, or Norwegian Fjords for specialised experiences and nature-focused trips