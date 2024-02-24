Walk this way

Mudar Patherya woke up one morning at his Kolkata home a few weeks ago with an idea: Why not paint pavements? For the past two years, the communications consultant and heritage enthusiast, along with two friends, Ratnabali Ghosh, a retired teacher at the Ballygunge Shiksha Sadan and Prasanta Sain, a professional artist, had got alpanas—traditional motifs, patterns and symbols drawn with rice flour paste—painted anonymously in houses, five-star hotels and pavements in different parts of the city. “The idea of painting became embedded in my mind,” says Patherya.

He came up with an idea of doing a ‘Walk of Fame’, similar to the Hollywood version. “Initially, the plan was to put the names of revered personalities at the centre of the pavements,” says the 61-year-old. “But, I thought, if somebody walks over a name like Rabindranath Tagore, it will create a huge controversy.” So he decided to put the names on the side of the pavement, near the buildings. The names included, apart from Tagore, contemporary musicians like Suchitra Mitra, Debabrata Biswas, Shreya Ghoshal, Shyamal Mitra, Anjan Dutt, Rupam Islam, Susmit Bose and Usha Uthup. As for the pavement design, Patherya says, “It is like a mosaic.”

Mudar had to get permission from Manisha Bose-Shaw, the municipal councillor of ward 87. When the officer listened to what Mudar had to say, she smiled. “No one has tried anything like this before,” she says. Around eight pavements on Dr Sarat Banerjee Road and Maharaja Nandakumar Road, in the Lake Market area, have been painted. “People were enthralled,” Bose-Shaw says.