Ganjifa: A right royal deal

The royal couple searched for the artists who would make such cards. It was quite challenging to find artists who knew the original art form and its process. The Bhonsles, themselves learnt the art from an 80-year-old artist Pundalekh Chittari who at that time would make two sets of Ganjifa every year. Rajmata took up the task of finding younger people from the villages and bringing them to work. “Her sole motive was to keep the legacy of the dying art alive,” states Shraddha. “We create hand-made Ganjifa-styled products across different categories, along with the playing cards in ornamental boxes, available for sale both online and offline. It includes various games, utility pieces, home decor accessories and so on. The price range begins at `250 and goes up to lakhs for furniture and other decor items,” says Shraddha, adding, “Today we have a team of 12 artisans.”

Eighty-year-old Mohan Kulkarni is the oldest Ganjifa artist in Sawantwadi who moved there from Belgaum in 1971. The history of Ganjifa just like other art forms has been dominated by male artists, with many women facing barriers to entry and recognition in the art world for much of history. However, over the years, there has been a significant shift, and more women have come forward as artists, challenging traditional gender roles and contributing to diverse and vibrant artistic expressions. Today, women artists are actively engaged in Ganjifa.

Sawantwadi has collaborated with cultural organizations, government bodies, and non-profit groups to support and promote Ganjifa preservation. “We shall always do our best to come up with unique ways to promote this art,” says Shraddha.