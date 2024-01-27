Reading list 2024: wordly pleasures

Fiction fans, do not lose heart. You will have, albeit less in number compared to the last few years, enough to dig into. Stories of resilience, belonging, sisterhood, and reimagined classics—think Come and Get It by Kiley Reid, Acts of God by Kanan Gill and James: The Powerful Reimagining of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Percivell Everrett—will keep bibliophiles busy. Even as sci-fi and murder mysteries seem to have gone down the priority rung, there’s just enough to keep the thrill for the crime buff going. There are the classic international favourites—Camino Ghosts by John Grisham, A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci, as well as the homegrown gems like Ashwin Sanghi’s Razor Sharp: A Kutta Kadam Thriller and S Hussain Zaidi’s The Black Orphan.

But 2024 will be the most fruitful year for the young ones, thanks to a diverse range of children’s books slated for release. From stories of nature and mythology to Indian history and religion, it’s a mixed bag. After all, it’s best to start them young.

Editor’s Choice

Knife by Salman Rushdie Speaking out for the first time, and in unforgettable detail, about the traumatic events of August 12, 2022, Rushdie answers violence with art, and reminds us of the power of words to make sense of the unthinkable. Knife is a gripping, intimate, and ultimately life-affirming meditation on life, loss, love, art—and finding the strength to stand up again.

Like Being Alive Twice by Dharini Bhaskar

This could seem like a regular love story but the times that Poppy and Tariq live in are not ordinary. The city has transformed. Every citizen’s life is now governed by a scorecard, with the degree of access to housing and work dictated by how they have fared. The laws are unforgiving.

The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World by William Dalrymple

The historian highlights India’s oft-forgotten position as a crucial economic and civilisational hub at the heart of the ancient and early mediaeval history of Eurasia. From Angkor to Ayutthaya, he traces the cultural flow of Indian religions, languages, artistic and architectural forms.

Shashi Tharoor’s Wonderland of Words by Shashi Tharoor

In his latest book, the great wordsmith of a politician takes readers on a voyage of discovery through a treasure trove of astounding words, displaying to best effect his mastery of the English language.

The Hill of Enchantment: The Story of My Life as a Writer by Ruskin Bond

A new memoir by the beloved author, which full of stories he has never told before about his life, his sources of inspiration, people he has loved, people he has lost, and a myriad other absorbing details about his long and successful life as a writer.

Until August by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

The final and the “lost” novel by the Nobel Prize-winning author, who had requested that it remain unpublished. Marquez was suffering from dementia. His sons, however, have now decided to release the book 10 years after his death.