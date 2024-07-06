Inspiring photo campaign showcases the lives of disabled individuals in India

Stories of perseverance, alienation, compassion and collaboration aren’t rare. But the impact of each one is unique, since they tell similar stories with different nuances. Using a Canon 5D Mark III camera, photographer Vicky Roy has captured about 200 disabled people across India, of which 162 images have already been published on the website of the India Inclusion Foundation (IIF). The IIF’s mission is creating an ‘Inclusive India’.

One of the 36-year-old Roy’s subjects is a 17-year-old Class XI student named Pooja Singh living in Bhopal who has a singer’s itch: humming Bollywood songs while helping her mother with household chores, or gossiping with her two sisters. A good student, Pooja dreams of becoming either a teacher or a singer.

But she can’t see the YouTube music videos, nor can she identify her mother and sisters by sight: Pooja was born blind. Her father deserted the family, fearing the responsibility of caring for a blind daughter. The Singhs are not rich; they live on the mother’s earnings as an ASHA worker. Roy’s camera has also recorded the remarkable story of Dwarika Prasad Jangde, a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver from Bilaspur, Jharkhand. An example in courage, Jangde is swimmer and a wheelchair fencer, who participated in the Canada Paralympics in 2014.

Roy’s narrative strength comes from VR Ferose, a software executive working in Silicon Valley, California, and founder of the Bengaluru-based IIF, whose mission is to make disability inclusion mainstream. Behind many a success lies a tragedy, a mission. In 2010, Ferose’s son was diagnosed with autism. It was a decisive moment for the father, now 50 years old. In 2011, he met Arun Shourie, whose son has cerebral palsy.