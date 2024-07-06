Small is the new big with Indian cinema this year

The Tripathis and Pandits are back. Guns loaded and fists clenched, last week the rival gangs of Mirzapur finally had a go at each other as the third season of the popular show dropped on Amazon Prime Video.

The four-year-long wait was as excruciating for the arch rivals as it was for the audience. But why does a thriller set in a remote village in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh capture the fascination of Indian viewers so much? Perhaps because it is raw, rustic and real. Now think of Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies.

Starkly different in tone from Mirzapur, it is a comedy of errors where two new brides get swapped. It is again set in a village, albeit fictitious, yet it managed to get 13.8 million views within a month of its release, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster Animal.

There are more. Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail set in Chambal in Madhya Pradesh, and Kunal Kemmu’s directorial venture Madgaon Express have also grabbed eyeballs for their engaging storylines and performances. In Malayalam cinema, survival thriller Manjummel Boys, which was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore raked in more than Rs 200 core at the box office. From Angamaly Diaries to Sudani from Nigeria and Kumbalangi Nights, smaller films have had a significant impact on the way Malayalam cinema has captured the imagination of cinema buffs.

Amid the glitzy and larger-than-life worlds of Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please, who would have imagined that Panchayat, a simple tale of a city boy moving to a nondescript village in the middle of nowhere would garner such a loyal fan following. After two successful seasons, The Viral Fever (TVF) production released its third season on May 28.

The middle-class Mishra parivaar with its everyday stories returned in the fourth season of Gullak on SonyLIV, another TVF production. Patna Shukla, Kathal, Aranyak, Paatal Lok, Kohrra, Jamtara, Taj Mahal 1989 and Tabbar are just a few of the shows and films that have defied the formulaic assumption that only projects mounted on a large scale with popular names work with the audience.