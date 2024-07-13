Dermatologist's satirical reels go viral, garnering millions of views

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, welcome aboard the Dindigo Airlines flight to Jamnagar. Yes, it is an international airport now for 10 days, or however long it takes rich people to party. The crew on this flight speak Gujarati and garishness, Punjabi and privileged English and entitlement.

We have only VIPs on this flight. Mark Zuckerberg, ladies and gentlemen. Bill Gates, no sir, you cannot open any windows. No doors either. That is only allowed for Indian politicians,” Anil Abraham’s take on billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant’s pre-wedding celebrations went viral garnering two million views on Instagram.

Abraham, a dermatologist, who posts as @docanilabe on Instagram, says, “I began posting reels during the pandemic. It was my way of cheering up people during the lockdown,” says the 61-year-old.

Another reel which went viral was Simple Sudha, where Abraham pokes fun at writer Sudha Murthy. “The city I live in is not Bangalore, but simplicity,” he says dressed as Murthy in the post. “Two simple spoons I carry everywhere. One veg and another is a non-veg spoon... I made my husband what he is today and my daughter, she made her husband the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I do humble bragging.” It garnered around three million views.

Asked to describe his reels, the Bengaluru-based Abraham says, “It is satire cloaked in humour. If I want to say something unpalatable or politically incorrect, I use humour and give it a domestic reference.” As for the content of his gags, it’s the “front page of a newspaper that provides enough material for at least five reels”.