Kolkata Chromosomes

The state government then collaborated with the Soviets, to build the metro. “The ideological basis for making the metro system in Moscow contrasted sharply with the West’s, such as in Paris or London. Instead of being a functional, cost-efficient means of urban transportation, the Moscow metro is a lavish, miniature museum for the working classes,” says Kazi. Needless to say, the Soviet metro became Kolkata Metro’s foundational inspiration.

The routes boasting mosaics are cosmopolitan. At Netaji Bhavan, the pillars are colour-blocked by multicoloured mosaic tiles; at Rabindra Sadan, the outer walls of the gates carry replicas by Sukhen Ganguli of Tagore’s work in 1987. They mark the bard’s 125th birth anniversary. “Many Kolkata-based artists were trained not only in mural-making but also making mosaics, which has taken off since the 1960s,” says Kazi. Moreover, mosaic itself is one of the oldest forms of art that was favoured by Roman and Byzantine artists, and also Bengal’s Jamini Roy. Roy’s son, Amiya, an artist, was commissioned by the Kolkata Metro’s apparatchiks to make the mosaic mural at Rabindra Sadan.

The station at Park Street—one of Kolkata’s oldest commercial districts—bears mosaic art depicting bullock carts and buses to show the evolution of the city’s transport system; for Kalighat, the mural above the staircase to the platform leading from gates 3 and 4, represents bazaar art reminiscent of the Kalighat pat, which the great Nandadulal Mukherjee had worked on.

Inside the Jatin Das Park station, the walls are clad in white tiles mimicking the London Underground and were eccentrically inspired by public lavatories; the space gives an illusion of expansiveness. In keeping with the spirit of the Maidan neighbourhood dotted with parks and playgrounds, the station there has sports-themed murals.

Then comes Esplanade, a buzzing cross-section in Central Kolkata, where a fibre-glass mural gifted to the city by modernist Anjolie Ela Menon—who hails from the Sovabazar Rajbari in the city—graces the head of its station’s staircase. “The paintings’ theme—journey—done in Menon’s signature style couldn’t be any better suited to the bustling station at the heart of the city,” Sen says.

Through the years, right up till 2023, the walls of the Kolkata metro stations have continued to act as canvases for artists young and old, providing glimpses of the city and Bengal’s changing landscape to travellers. It is a lesson in history for a city that has held on to its past defiantly, while slowly trudging towards an uncertain decrepit future. The colours of mosaics and murals makes the journey worthwhile.