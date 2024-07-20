Step in Time

"We do not choose our obsessions, they choose us,” expounds Rashmi Ghosh. In 2022, the 57-year-old artist visited a 17th century stepwell in Karad, Maharashtra, and was captivated by the pattern of its steps, columns and platforms that descended in harmonious order into the earth. It spurred her to document these unique medieval structures.

Ghosh’s obsession led her to more than 40 stepwells in various states, engaging with guides, locals and archaeologists. Her passionate peregrinations culminated in her solo art exhibition held in Pune, Mapping of Stepwells: A Visual Narrative which showcased 20 photographs and 28 in mixed media.

Particularly noted for their beautifully carved walls, stepwells are little-known elements of Indian architecture that entered the Indian travel encyclopaedia about a decade ago. Built between the 2nd and 4th centuries AD, they were born of necessity in regions with capricious climate. Ghosh says, “I want people to be aware of these ancient structures and their vital role in water conservation in the face of climate change.”

Through detailed sketches, Ghosh has explored their formations, progressing from the lowest level to the surface and the fractal geometry with repeated patterns at uniform intervals. “These structures can be classified as linear, circular, rectangular or square,” she shares adding, “The depth of stepwells reflects the water table condition at the time of their construction.