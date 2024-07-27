Bitter Medicine: The unfolding crisis of India's medical entrance exam

Medical exam paper leaks happening through WhatsApp. The Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking cancellation of the medical entrance exam, despite admitting to a question paper leak. A Gujarat student who failed her class 12 exam scores 705 out of 720 marks in NEET 2024. An infuriated CJI.

Health is wealth is absolutely apt in the murky world of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Manipulations of the medical system by a network of bent agents, educational officials, tech-savvy crooks and middlemen leaking papers and destroying evidence have only one endgame: rake in the rupees and put public health at risk. IT, AI, MBAs and a host of other professions have opened up in the Indian job market, but the majority still want their children to become doctors. The only way to do that is to take and pass the NEET exam.

Like Jyoti Sharma, for example. For the past two years, she has been her daughter’s dedicated driver, ferrying her to the coaching centre, extra classes, group study sessions and even shopping, ensuring that no time was wasted. She believed her efforts would culminate in her daughter’s success in the NEET-UG exam, and secure her a spot in a government medical college. The results are out, her daughter’s ranking however may not be enough to get her into a government medical college.

The family is in despair. Everyone cannot afford a private medical college education that is horrendously expensive compared to a government medical college: the first-year fee for the former could be as low as Rs 10,000 a year while some private colleges charge above Rs 25 lakh in annual fee. For Dr Neeraj Gupta, Associate Professor, Ganga Ram Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, industrialisation of the sector has deteriorated the quality of medical education.