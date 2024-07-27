The development remained a secret till the legislature party meet happened at Lucknow’s Lok Bhavan at 5 pm the same day. The BJP’s senior-most MLA Suresh Khanna proposed Yogi’s name for the top post. The reticent monk took oath as the CM the following day. The head office’s placatory gesture was to make Maurya and Lucknow mayor Dinesh Sharma his two deputies. Thus began the ‘Yogi Era’ in UP, engineered to a large extent by astute planning by Shah and the disquiet of the two new deputy CMs.

THE MAURYA UMPIRE

Does the current crisis indicate that equations have changed between the top chieftains? UPCC chief Ajay Rai says: “Maurya is just a pawn in the battle between Shah and Yogi. In fact, Shah is using different pawns against Yogi. It is affecting the state. They were elected by the people to work for them and now they are wasting time and resources in settling personal scores, leaving the people to suffer.

Yogi, in order to consolidate his position, is taking decisions unmindfully.” Maurya’s game is to pitch himself as the common ‘karyakarta’s champion and get the Centre to sit up: a scapegoat is needed for every debacle and who else but his nemesis and the CM? In the political culture of sacrificing the CM after a poll flop in both national parties, Yogi is no pushover. Does Maurya have another deeper purpose in raising his volume. “He is probably promoting himself as the future BJP chief,” said a BJP neta, as usual unwilling to be quoted; there seems to be no hurry to replace JP Nadda until “the Maharashtra and Haryana elections are over,” according to the same source.

While the BJP state unit under Maurya was firing blanks at Yogi, he hit the ground running. He immediately resumed Janata Darshan—a direct interface session with people to know their issues firsthand—which was shut for three months after the Model Code of Conduct came into place. After the shock of June 4, the BJP is struggling to instil confidence in the cadre that it can breach the SP bastions in the upcoming 10 bypolls like it did in Rampur, Suar and Azamgarh in 2022.

However, a cause for concern is that its vote share had dramatically declined to 41.37 per cent from an all-time high of 49.98 per cent in 2019.Though the jump in its tally in the Assembly with a few seats won’t make much of a difference, it will at least raise the workers’ morale from the bog of dejection and disillusionment. Moreover, the bypoll results will expose the real depth of the issues of leadership plaguing the BJP. The Mahant of Gorakhpur realises that.

The saffron-robed chief minister has formed a group of 16 ministers to oversee the preparations for the bypolls and the BJP state unit formed its own team a few days later. It’s a tall order for the saffron party. It won just three out of the 10 seats in 2022; the Samajwadi Party had five. The two remaining seats were shared by BJP allies, NISHAD Party and RLD. The buzz is that the BJP could contest all 10 seats on its own and bite the bullet, disregarding its allies. BJP insiders feel that Maurya, an influential OBC leader, who had led the party to unprecedented victory in 2017 as the state unit chief, is attempting to fashion himself as an alternative to Yogi.