The memory keepers

Nostalgia is a reincarnation of shadows of events and people who are gone. Memory is a continent of alphabets and images that describe the past of the self, a people or a civilisation through the recognition of the present. Emami Art in Kolkata has two ongoing exhibits that explore the ideas of memory and associations.

The Salts of Many Seas showcases Ali Akbar PN’s recent artworks. Multidisciplinary in nature, his thematic preoccupations traverse the delicate terrain of memory and identity, layered with socio-political undercurrents. The idea of memory is two-pronged for Akbar. “One is the collective memory, which is ingrained in the communities, and another is personal, which is intertwined with identity and experiences,” he says. His works are developed from oral narratives and myths.

For instance, his series titled Chonakakkuthira is derived from a term that is locally used but originates in a foreign language. Akbar adds, “It connects to the large historical episodes of intercontinental exchanges. Given the lack of knowledge of the precise etymology, here the historical events and their resemblance only exist in the form of terminologies and stories.” At a personal level, his conscience is developed through the experience and memory of growing up in a coastal village of Kerala.

In contrast Ujjal Dey’s solo exhibition, Dawn to Dusk: A Silent Symphony, explores the intricate intersections of matriarchal labour and culinary spaces. His approach to textile art is informed by extensive research on textile histories of India, a nuanced examination of pre-industrial traditional dyes, and keen observations of the mundane. Dey is conscious of how simple rituals have undergone a significant change over the years.