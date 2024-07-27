The treewalkers

From identifying native plant species to observing local wildlife, indulging in activities like tree hugging and tree climbing are part of the nature walk. Participants learn about the ecological significance of the area, the history behind the trees, and the birdsongs that fill the air. “My first nature walk with the group was in 2021 at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, where I learned about the Yamuna floodplains,” shares 27-year-old Divyasha Arora, a nature educator with a master’s in Water Policy and Governance.

For Arora, one of the highlights of these excursions is witnessing the transformative impact on participants, especially children. “Introducing young minds to the wonders of nature not only instils a sense of love for the environment but also sparks curiosity and a lifelong passion for the outdoors,” she says.

Beyond the immediate sensory pleasures, NDNS walks are deeply educational. Each walk is designed to impart specific knowledge about environmental conservation, sustainable living, and the importance of biodiversity. Khanna’s engaging storytelling brings to life the ancient trees and the resilient wildlife, turning the experience into an interactive classroom without walls.

“He adds a refreshing sense of coolness and flair to nature conservation efforts, effectively engaging a younger audience,” says Gurugram-based Sahiba Kaur, who often takes her eight-year-old son along with her on these walks. The farming experience at Green Vibes Farm in Chhatarpur a few months ago, for instance, proved to be both enjoyable and educational for children. “They delighted in the hands-on activity of harvesting vegetables,” adds the 38-year-old.

Typically lasting about two hours, these walks take place every weekend. The NGO shares details of walks, plantation drives and other activities on its social media handles—@newdelhinaturesociety on Instagram, @NDNS_HQ on X (formerly Twitter) and @NewDelhiNatureSociety on YouTube. Currently, Khanna is busy organising a firefly walk at sunset at a place he plans to keep secret till the day of the walk. “I don’t want eager beavers to disturb the firefly’s habitat by overcrowding,” he says.

Skybound

Recently on a humid June evening, a small group of amateur astronomers gathered on a rooftop in East of Kailash, Delhi, telescopes in hand, ready to marvel at the Parade of Planets, a rare celestial phenomenon organised by NDNS. Venus shone brightly, Mars glowed red, and Jupiter and Saturn showcased their rings and moons. The rooftop buzzed with excitement and camaraderie as the stargazers found unity and wonder under the vast cosmos. “I learned about the Parade of Planets from a friend,” says 35-year-old Shivani Govind. She reached out to her university group. “We spoke to others with telescopes and spread the word,” she adds. NDNS founder Verhaen Khanna is now planning a meet at Forest Spirit Learning, located on the outskirts of the city. “Due to pollution and now with the monsoons, it gets a little difficult to plan such cosmic events,” he says.