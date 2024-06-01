Sneezing fit? God bless you, pop a pill.

Got a bad rash? Slather on some cream.

Horrible itch? Look for that ointment that worked last time.

Going to the bogs all night? Take a costive.

It’s just an allergy, right? There is nothing called just an allergy. At best, you get away with a runny nose, watery eyes and restless sleep. Or you get eczema or hives. Things can get serious like allergic asthma, which inflames the lungs so much that you can’t breathe; the inflammation causes the swelling and restricts airflow.

At worst, you could die from anaphylaxis: your blood pressure drops, your pulse becomes weak and you could become unconscious—if not treated immediately. Anaphylaxis, the Darth Vader of allergies occurs when a specific antibody that identifies any threat to the body’s immune system, triggers the production of histamine, leading to dilation of blood vessels, inflammation of tissues, itching of the skin and respiratory symptoms like wheezing, coughing or sneezing.

Whether diagnosed or not, allergies—mild or severe—must be taken seriously since one allergic reaction cannot indicate the severity of another; some mild reactions can become severe later. A paper published in March 2019 in the Journal of Evolution of Medical and Dental Sciences, mentions that 36 per cent of Indians suffer from one form of allergy or the other.

According to the Global Asthma Report 2018, an estimated 300 million people worldwide have asthma, with 37.9 million of them living in India. In another study published in the same year in the journal Clinic Resp J, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis was at 11.3 per cent in Indian children aged six to seven years and 24.4 per cent in children aged 13 to 14 years.

The person who knows the poorly treated, and often ignored, danger too well is Dr Neeraj Gupta. Five years ago, he would see around three or four odd allergy patients in a day. Today, the number has gone up to 10. “Allergies are on the rise and often they are misdiagnosed,” says Dr Gupta.