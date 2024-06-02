Artist Komal Mistri's stark photos reveal harsh realities of maternity during Covid-19 crisis

Sterile and mechanised are the first words that come to mind when thinking of a hospital. Amidst the chaos of the raging Covid pandemic, early in the decade, hospitals had become grim theatres of death. Oppressed by dark emotions, suppressed pain and the numbness of loss, artist Komal Mistri set out to record life in the midst of death. The Vadodara-based artist spent three months in labour rooms of Gujarat hospitals as part of her photography project. The result is her ongoing show Come with Your Own Light being shown at Latitude 28 in Delhi. If you are looking for Gram-worthy images of cute newborns and glowing mothers, you will be disappointed. The photographs are raw and dark. There is blood and graphic agony in her images, made more poignant since they are black and white.

“Being a mother, the topic came easily to me. When I had my son, I went into post-partum depression. It struck me that a large section of people, especially women, are unaware of this condition. This urged me to look for ways to delve deeper into the subject of maternity,” she says, adding that the female figure is central to her work as she strives to document their unknown or overlooked emotions. Working during the second wave proved to be not just physically difficult, but mentally draining. “Death was everywhere.

Expecting mothers during their labour had to keep masks on, which added to their trauma. Since crowding a hospital was not advised, some women were also alone during the moments she needed support the most,” recalls the 38-year-old, who became a support and confidante of sorts for many mothers-to-be in the labour room. One woman was so grateful for Mistri’s presence that she insisted that the artist name her newborn. Mistri christened the baby Kabir and the mother gave her `11 as a token of her appreciation. “Till date I keep the money with me wherever I go. It reminds me of the unlikely bonds forged in difficult situations,” says the MS University, Vadodara alumna.