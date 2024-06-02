From hunter to protector: Wanmei leads Changlangshu's conservation revolution

Konyak Naga tribal Wanmei’s double life is not a secret. He is a teacher by day and an eco-warrior and restoration expert by dusk. This transition by sunset comes easy for the man who used to hunt with the bow and arrow like his forebears. He has now made a turnaround and become the protector of the forests where he used to hunt.

Perched 5,000 ft above sea level with winter temperatures dropping to 8°C, Changlangshu epitomises the term ‘Instagrammable village’. This scenic spot in Nagaland’s Mon district, situated along the Indo-Myanmar border, would have ended up as just another pretty, but remote place if not for the 38-year-old Wanmei.

He has been instrumental in bringing Changlangshu on the restoration map and garnering attention to this otherwise obscure idyll. Wanmei and others like him were encouraged to play an important role in advocating for and implementing a law that prohibits hunting in the region between April and September.

Wanmei was handpicked in 2015 as a Green Hub Fellow to promote conservation and restoration efforts across the region. The Green Hub was founded in 2014 by Dusty Foot Foundation and the Northeast Network. The fellowship offers a one-year residency for youth across the Northeast.

Twenty individuals are selected every year and offered a basic stipend of up to Rs 5,000 per month for a 10-month internship that includes training in video and photo documentation, learning about sustainable livelihood, climate action, and community wellbeing. The Royal Enfield company supported Wanmei’s conservation work with a grant of Rs 5 lakh in 2022.