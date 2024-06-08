Tritha's 'Dharani': A 55-minute melodic journey of 1,00,000 Buddhist mantras

Mantras are getting their own orchestras across the world, with sounds, colours and tones by different spiritualists. Take Tritha, singer, composer, producer, activist, entrepreneur and voice teacher. She recently released Dharani, a 55-minute-long album that plays 1,00,000 Buddhist mantras recited in Sanskrit. The stated aim is purifying the soul. “It’s a gift to earth from the Buddha,” says the singer.

Overall, it is a captivating melange of melodies. She chants the mantras in her lilting voice, accompanied by soothing strains of a variety of instruments such as sound bowls, Tibetan trumpets, bells, and conches. The composition is interspersed with rhythmic beats of nature—gentle waterfalls, the pitter patter of rain, the wind rustling in leaves. It is the reflection of an unconventional devotee searching for a new element, one where communion and communication have different methods and melodies.

When she was a child, Tritha’s family members fondly called her ‘pagli’ (mad). However, it was a loving moniker acknowledging her unbridled spirit. Years on, as an adult, she would effectively channel the free spirit into composing her own brand of eclectic music. Born in Kolkata, and now flitting between the City of Joy and Paris, her first guru in Indian classical music was Pt MS Kulkarni of the Agra gharana.

She also attended a Vedic school where her knowledge of Sanskrit and Carnatic music was further enhanced. Tritha was equally attracted to contemporary world music, because her brother was a Nirvana and Pink Floyd fan. Such influences led her to dabble in diverse genres: trip-hop fusion, raaga scatting, and psychedelic rock. Over the last 15 years, she has released 17 albums, and many EPs and singles. However, Dharani’s story is the most interesting of them all.