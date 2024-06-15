India's senior workforce: From corporate titans to entrepreneurial trailblazers

That, I think, is the advantage or edge that most people like me have.” After almost a decade-long career in the cement industry, he returned to investment banking. “What you learn along the way never goes to waste. So, my stint in the cement sector added a completely divergent angle to my perspective when I re-entered investment banking,” says the 68-year-old, who believes any industry shift adds an edge to the CV, which goes beyond a lateral move.

“This is happening more and more nowadays. People are cutting across all kinds of lines. It, of course, poses challenges. You have to move out of your comfort zone,” says Guha, who believes that such shifts are a win-win for employers. They are getting people not only with more experience, but also a diverse portfolio.

Diverse portfolios are a magnet to success, however you define that in this phase of life. Sonal Sood has done it all. She started her career as a banker in the US, before changing countries to move to India. While in India, and managing two small children, she decided to move from the fast-paced financial world and follow her passion—fashion. While the two are universes apart, Sood says she had the right training.

“I took up brand strategy and marketing. My years in sales in the banking world came in handy. Fashion make easy to me,” she says. But Sood had more dreams. She co-founded a jewellery brand, which is now being phased out, and ultimately started helping marginalised women become entrepreneurs. “I want to give back to society now,” she says.

Likewise with Srikanth Batni, who at 57 has a spring in his step while he navigates the busy streets of Andheri, Mumbai in the morning with a camera. Formerly a director at HUL and CEO of after-sales at Eureka Forbes, Batni spends his days coaching, mentoring and enjoying photography—a stark contrast to the high-pressure corporate roles that once defined his career.

Starting fresh out of college, Batni put his suited shoulder to the corporate wheel at 22. However, by 55, fatigue set in, nudging him to leave his job. “I always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” confesses Batni. He highlights his three main advantages: “First, the diversity of assignments is interesting and refreshing. Secondly, the return on efforts is high—I earn much more per hour than I did in my career.

Third, I get a lot of free time to pursue my hobbies and spend time with the community.” Working for around 30 hours a week, sometimes even on weekends, Batni enjoys his balanced lifestyle. Looking ahead, he plans to spend more time inspiring and coaching professionals. “I see that as the genuine purpose of my life,” Batni reveals.