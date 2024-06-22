NEET and the Right ‘Neeti’

I do not know what it is with entrance examinations for medical colleges that over the years have led to all sorts of issues of credibility. My assertion here has been prompted as much by the latest noise around the NEET exams as by the ill-begotten practices engendered by various medical entrance examinations prior to the introduction of NEET.

These pre-NEET exams had sprouted in various parts of our nation over the past several decades and had begun to lose their credibility. In fact, NEET was prompted to restore credibility and fairness. Unfortunately, the remedy has not worked as well as it should have or could have. We must remember that each time something goes wrong the real loser is the aspirant who has borne high levels of stress and incurred expenses often way beyond his or her means.

The antecedents of such practices date back to well before NEET was introduced. In fact, during my time as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, I had uncovered—after strenuous investigations—that our medical entrance examination had been compromised. To stem the rot, I had decided to tag the University of Delhi medical entrance examination with that being conducted by one of our foremost medical institutions.

Unfortunately, I discovered that they too had been plagued by an identical problem. My search then led me far and wide only to learn that the same story prevailed almost everywhere. I recount all this only to highlight the fact that the National Testing Agency is up against heavy odds in its bid to maintain the credibility and integrity of the NEET examination.