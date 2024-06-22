NEET & Unclean

Kota, the coaching capital of India is like a dystopian world of death, deception and desire to win. Last year, the authorities of hostels installed ceiling fans with springs inside them so that disappointed students, who have enrolled for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, do not end up hanging themselves.

In January, 18-year-old Bagisha Tiwari, a Kolkata girl who failed NEET, jumped from the ninth floor of a building. The authorities and owners of private hostels have installed anti-suicide nets in balconies and lobbies to prevent more Bagisha Tiwaris from happening. The NEET-UG exam is the world's biggest medical entrance test, and Kota is where students believe the springboard to success is.

The city’s coaching business, which has an annual turnover of Rs. 5,000 crore, is run from six large institutes — many smaller ones go uncounted — each of which teaches more than 5,000 full-time students and charges Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1.3 lakh a year.

The reason why students keep coming to Kota is hope. Like 20-year-old Vidushi Sharma, who spent two years living alone in Kota away from her home in Delhi. She is determined to become a doctor despite failing twice to get into a good government medical college; private colleges charge double or treble the amount. Vidushi says, “I hope the third time will be my lucky charm.”

There is every chance she will be disappointed again despite scoring 643 out of 720, which would have ensured a smooth shoe in. “I can’t believe that my dream, as well as the dreams of other honest and hardworking students, has become impossible because of an examination system that is broken, unfair and lacks transparency,” she exclaims.