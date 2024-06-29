Art of the Spirit

A couple of years ago, 23-old IT engineer Pratheek Gudigar decided to leave the city and go back home to catch spirits. Celebrate them, to be precise. There’s Chikku, a daiva or good astral being. Then there’s the Tambula Yakshi, or Yakshi holding a mirror, and Maha Sati, the daiva who self-immolated herself.

Pratheek, who relocated from Bengaluru to Kundapura village in Karnataka, says these nature spirits protect their villages; a local belief that manifests in the form of the generational profession of making Bhoota Kola idols in the region. Among the most conspicuous examples would be the menacing face painted in dark red that stares out of the Brahmalingeshwara Temple in Maranakatte, 16 km from Kundapura.

The small community of artists from the Gudigar caste carve the spirit idols from jackfruit wood. Currently, only two or three families in the Uppunda, Basaru and Kundapura villages practise the art form. Pratheek’s father was one of them, until he passed away during Covid, prompting his son to quit his job and continue the family legacy. “I used to watch my father and grandfather make idols. It is important for me to keep their tradition going,” he explains, adding that he is thankful to the 2022 Kannada film Kantara that portrayed Bhoota Kola as a shamanistic dance performance, bringing it to the public eye.