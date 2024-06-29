Hidden in plain sight

The painting by KCS Paniker that awes you at the Madras Modern: Regionalism and Identity exhibition by DAG, almost looks like a dystopian version of Humpty Dumpty. The dark colours and menacing face with an open cavernous mouth will haunt you. It stays with you for a long time after walking out of the gallery.

But what surprises at the same time, is that of the over 50 works on display, there are probably just a few names that one would connect with. Showcasing the works of a core group of artists of the Madras Art Movement, the exhibition tries to address the lack of information and awareness regarding the works of artists from the Madras School of Art. The first iteration opened in 2019 in Mumbai.

Why did the Madras School remain almost a sideshow? “One primary reason is that though the Madras School of Art (now the Government College of Fine Arts) was established in 1850, its visual art department had a very late beginning. It began only in 1930 under the tenure of DP Roy Chowdhury, its first Indian artist principal.

The other art centres were well established by then with a robust infrastructure of artists, patrons, collectors and gallery system. There was a thriving art community in places like Calcutta and Bombay,” says Kishore Singh, Senior VP, DAG. But just setting up a department was not enough.

Though the artists were hugely proficient, they were not included in exhibitions in the other centres because there was lack of knowledge about them. Madras didn’t have a robust art community. And being a late starter, getting patronage in the art centres of Calcutta and Bombay—which boasted the Bengal School of Art and the Progressive Movement respectively—was difficult.