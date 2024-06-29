The sky people

In 2023, Asia faced a staggering 79 extreme weather events that caused over 2,000 deaths and affected nine million people. These alarming numbers from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) underscore the growing urgency for precise and localised weather forecasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses advanced technologies such as AI and Doppler radars to provide hyperlocal predictions.

Adding to weather power are independent weather forecasters operating separately from the IMD. But their work often complements the IMD’s efforts. They predict weather by using a variety of tools and techniques, including high-resolution regional climate models, statistical and dynamic weather prediction models, high-performance computing for hyperlocal predictions, and advanced weather models like GFS, ECMWF and CMC.

They also bank on online platforms such as Windy.com, the Global Flood Awareness System, satellite images, and Doppler radar data. They then choose a specific geographical area and time frame for their forecast or historical analysis, besides employing high and low-pressure systems to understand general patterns.

While using social media platforms (Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram) to circulate their forecasts, some independent forecasters are developing custom tools like mobile apps for live weather alerts, and low-cost weather stations to empower people affected by weather like fishermen and farmers to collect and analyse local data. By building custom platforms and engaging directly with their audience, they are growing their own community, which might be harder to achieve if they were part of a large institution. Their credibility stems from consistently accurate and timely forecasts that demonstrate real-world impact in real time.

Most of the analysis is done with the help of a laptop and weather readings from open websites, but some forecasters also put in their own savings—amounting to 20-30k—to buy analytical equipment like weather vanes, and even develop apps to disseminate information, like Kolkata-based Santosh Subramanian is doing. Then there are enthusiasts like Mumbai-based Ankur Puranik, who bought a weather station worth `1.5 lakh to measure rain, in order to have greater accuracy.

Their stories highlight the broader narrative of how indie forecasters are bridging the gap between official meteorological predictions and the real-time, localised needs of the population. Unlike the IMD, which provides updates at scheduled times and follows strict protocols to avoid causing public panic, independent local forecasters can make announcements whenever they like.

For instance, if there is a possibility of heavy rain leading to flooding, the IMD might issue a cautious warning which they may not be able to withdraw quickly enough if the situation changes. In contrast, an independent forecaster can promptly update the public via social media. This flexibility allows them to provide real-time alerts for sudden changes. Such quick response is possible because they can focus on smaller geographic areas, providing more detailed and timely information than IMD.