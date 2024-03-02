Alicja Kwade's Matter Moments exhibition: A confluence of art, science, and philosophy in Delhi

An intricate dance between perception and reality is how one would describe Berlin-based artist Alicja Kwade’s oeuvre. Presenting her first solo in India, titled Matter Moments, at the Nature Morte gallery in Delhi, the 45-year-old artist puts up expansive installations, sculptures and works on paper. Known for her deconstruction and reconstruction of everyday objects and natural materials, Kwade says, “For me, they have a certain symbolism or represent a specific interaction. They are simple to read and are interpreted in roughly the same way by everyone.”

At the centre of the exhibition stands a set of Encyclopedia Britannica books with a stone at one end and a stainless steel funnel on the other. It almost gives the impression of information passing from the books to an ear. Not surprisingly, the series of four works is titled Know-ledge. Hanging above these, are rocks suspended by gold-plated structures and wires, as if defying gravity. Transformator consists of a tree branch and its mirrored counterpart in patinated bronze. In the centre, lies a polished bronze sphere, serving as a mirror, transforming the surrounding. It quietly encourages viewers to go beyond everyday perception.

Elaborating on her love for these uncommon mediums, the artist says, “Mirrors are a challenging element, often over-interpreted and too smooth to use. I try to negate their traditional use, relegate their prominence, and transform them into tools for altering spaces and perspectives. I see them more as windows than mere reflective surfaces. When it comes to creating order and disappearance, I typically achieve this by placing mirrors symmetrically in rooms, playing with dual reflections and making objects themselves mirror images of each other.”