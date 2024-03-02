Banned books re-imagined: Rohit Chawla's exhibition challenges censorship with artistic flair

As a teenager, Rohit Chawla had access to little that could pass for entertainment. So he would read to pass the time. The renowned photographer recalls trekking for miles to the Delhi Public Library to pick cherished books, often re-reading his favourites.

“I slept with Henry Miller’s Tropic of Cancer under my pillow for days because I loved the writing. It was so candid and really made an impression,” he says. Its outré sexual content had made this particular book the subject of major controversy around the world. Perhaps inadvertently, that was when the idea of documenting banned books as art first entered Chawla’s mind.

This germ of an idea grew over the years and has now resulted in his ongoing exhibition Banned: Book Covers Re-imagined. Curated by Alka Pandey, it’s currently on display at Stir gallery/Vis A Vis India in Delhi’s Chhatarpur Farms. Though currently a 30-piece exhibit, plans are afoot for a larger presentation of over 50 works that will travel the world. It is the perfect marriage of Chawla’s skills and his desire to create thought-provoking works of art.

Chawla has decades of experience in the ad industry and news publications. Describing his style of photography as conceptual instead of documentation, he turned to book covers for this exhibit because he felt that their potential to connect with the audience was far greater than that of a magazine or other publication. “Reading is central to who I am as a person and as an artist, and banned books in particular have always had a certain draw for me,” Chawla declares in his artist note. “In this series, I reinterpret 30 iconic covers of books that were at one time or another considered a threat and removed from public access.” The result is a vivid reimagination of the original book covers.